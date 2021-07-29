Raleigh County Parks and Recreation hold grand opening for new office location

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Raleigh County Parks and Recreation is celebrating their new office space.

The ribbon cutting was held Thursday afternoon at their new office on 116 North Heber Street. They’re sharing a space with Active Southern West Virginia, and have been slowly moving in over the past few months.

The Parks and Rec Executive Director Molly Williams says the new location will serve as a convenience for their patrons.

“Having a centralized location, people will be able to come in and get information, their questions answered, and keys if they’re renting a facility from us,” Williams said. “It’s just more convenient for folks.”

The new office will be open Tuesday through Thursday 8:30am-4:30pm, and closed from 12:00pm-1:00pm.

