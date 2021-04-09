Raleigh County Parks and Recreation change park hours

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Raleigh County Parks and Recreation announce the change in operating hours for Fitzpatrick Park and Lake Stephens.

Starting on April 12, the Fitzpatrick Park hours will be as follows:

Open: 6am – 9pm (April – Oct); Closed: 9pm – 6am (April – Oct)

Open: 6am – Dusk (Nov-March); Closed: Dusk – 6am (Nov-March)

The main gate for the park will be shut during the closed hours. All vehicles and visitors must exit prior to the closing time. Any vehicles left at the park after hours that do not have a night fishing permit will be towed at owner’s expense.

Starting on May 1, the Lake Stephens hours are as follows:

Lake Stephens Marina-

Open: 6am – 10pm (May – September); Closed: 10pm – 6am (May – September)

Closed for the winter (September – May)

Dam Area-

Open: 7:30am – Midnight (All year); Closed: Midnight – 7:30am

Overlook-

Open: 7:30am – Midnight (All year); Closed: Midnight – 7:30am

The gates to those areas will be shut during the closed hours. All vehicles and visitors must exit prior to the closing time. Any vehicles left at the park after hours that do not have a night fishing permit or other reservation will be towed at owner’s expense.

If anyone is interested in night fishing at Lake Stephens and Fitzpatrick Park Lake a Night Fishing Permit is required. The fishing permit request form can be acquired on our website or by calling 304-934-5323. This permit allows individuals to night fish on dates and times requested that are after standard park hours. All other WV fishing regulations stand.

For more information, visit raleighcountyparks.org, call 304-934-5323, or email parksandrec@raleighcounty.com.

