Raleigh County Parks and Recreation announce opening of 2022 Halloween Costume Vault

Beckley, WV (WOAY) – Raleigh County Parks and Recreation (RCPRA) will launch its free Costume Vault in preparation for Halloween on October 3 at 5:30 pm at the Dry Hill Prosperity Park on 191 Mollohan Drive in Beckley.

Raleigh Parks and Recreation will open the vault every Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday leading up to Halloween to allow all kids an opportunity to get a costume they will love.

Children of all ages are welcome to pick a costume from the vault. All vault selections are new or gently used donated costumes in various sizes.

Dry Hill Prosperity Park (191 Mollohan Dr. Beckley – Right off of Dry Hill Road)

October 3rd, 4th, and 5th

5:30pm to 7:30pm

RCPRA Main Office (116 Heber St. Beckley – First Floor of Commission Building)

October 10th, 11th, and 12th

5:30pm to 7:30pm

Raleigh County 4 H Camp (200 Martin St. Daniels – near Little Beaver State Park)

October 17th, 18th, and 19th

5:30pm to 7:30pm

Lake Stephens (Pavilion – 1400 Lake Stephens Rd, Surveyor)

October 24th, 25th, 26th

5:30pm to 7:30pm

RCPRA will also accept costume donations for next year’s vault at this year’s and any of their locations all year round.

For more information, visit https://raleighcountyparks.org or call 304-934-5323.

