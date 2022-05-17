Raleigh County Parks and Rec to host annual Founder’s Day

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – The Wildwood House Museum in downtown Beckley will be the scene of a special day of observance on Saturday, May 21.

An annual event honoring the city’s founder General Alfred Beckley, the Founder’s Day Celebration is held at the museum every year as it was once General Beckley’s home.

The festivities will begin with a walk from the Wildwood House to the Wildwood Cemetary to pay respect to the Civil War general.

There will also be military honors, civil war reenactments, horse-drawn carriage rides, and plenty of other historical activities throughout the day as part of the celebration.

Partnering with the Raleigh County Historical Society, the Parks and Rec for the city are thrilled to observe the important day again after having to postpone it for two years during the pandemic.

“It’s important that we honor our founder and I think it’s so very nice that we have his home here and that we’ve worked so hard to keep it part of what we do at the Parks and Rec department,” Executive Director for the Parks and Rec, Leslie Baker says. “We don’t get to open it all of the time but Founder’s Day is very special, and we do some other events over there throughout the year.”

The event will go on from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. this Saturday.

Related