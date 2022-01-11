Raleigh County man Nicholas Farthing pleads guilty to driving impaired causing death

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – On Tuesday, Jan 11, in Raleigh County Court, Nicholas Farthing, of Cool Ridge, pleads guilty to driving impaired causing death.

According to Raleigh County Prosecuting Attorney Ben Hatfield, nearly two years ago on April 13, 2020, Farthing was recorded going more than 160 mph on I-64 East. He allegedly rear ended the back of another vehicle driven by Hinton resident Kenneth Isaiah Brown, who was then pronounced dead at the scene.

“164 at peak acceleration and 154 at impact is an incredible display of gross recklessness,” Hatfield said.

Both vehicles involved in the crash caught on fire. Farthing was able to exit his vehicle and deputies reported he was impaired. Farthing allegedly had a blood alcohol level of .217, which is more than twice the legal limit. Farthing was not severely injured from the crash.

Nearly two years later, Farthing finally appears in court for a plea hearing. He pleaded guilty to the charge, which carries a maximum sentence of 3-15 years and a $1,000 – $3,000 fine.

Hatfield says the delay took so long because they were trying to gather enough information on the crash, much of which came from the car’s black box data, which recorded the speed of the vehicle.

He says he hopes all this finally coming to a close in the courts can lead to some closure for the victim’s family.

“Getting them answers so they can process their grief and what they’re going through is probably one of my paramount concerns.”

Farthing does not have a sentencing date as of yet. A pre-sentencing report still needs to be completed. Hatfield says he plans to argue for a maximum sentence.

