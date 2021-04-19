Raleigh County “Make it Shine,” volunteers gather for annual Beckley Litter Sweep

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – The Beckley community gathers to clean up its streets.

Volunteers and members of Raleigh County “Make it Shine,” participate in its annual litter sweep this afternoon. Those who volunteered want to improve Beckley’s appearance and make the city more appealing to everyone.

“When you have a clean community, you have a thriving community,” said Raleigh County “Make it Shine” Chairman Sherrie Hunter. “People want to vacation and they want to bring their children to Grandview. They want to go to the Youth Museum and they say, ‘Little Beaver is so beautiful.'”

The Beckley community has another opportunity to help keep the environment clean this Thursday at the Downtown Beckley Cigarette Butt Sweep for Earth Day.

