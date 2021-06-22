Raleigh County Litter and Animal Control granted approval for new radios

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Two departments receive critical funding for new radios.

Litter and Animal Control were granted a request by the Raleigh County Commission to purchase 10 radios for a total of $35,000. Lieutenant Jason Redden with the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department says the upgrade in radios is long overdue.

“Those guys have aging radios,” Redden said. “It’s been a problem for a while. We’ve explored grant opportunities trying to get them, but we keep hitting dead ends. The only recourse left was to ask the commission just to buy them. Radios in the field, just as a Deputy Sheriff, for these guys too, are a lifeline.”

Redden says that the current radios used by Litter and Animal Control are close to 20 years old.

