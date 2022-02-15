Raleigh County Humane Society fundraising for new animal wellness center

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – The Humane Society of Raleigh County is working to build a new animal wellness center.

The Delaney Wykle Animal Wellness Center will be a 3,000 square foot facility located next to the humane society.

According to the Humane Society’s director Brett Kees, the shelter is hoping to break ground on its construction this spring, but they need a lot of fundraising to get things underway.

“We will continue fundraising from now until probably well after we have the building,” Kees said. “We need to put all the medical equipment in there, we’ll need an enormous amount of equipment.”

According to the humane society, the new wellness center will heavily reduce veterinary costs and get animals the care they need more quickly.

The main goal of the center is to provide spay and neuter services at a low-cost for area residents, which the humane society says will be a huge help. They say a big issue for them is getting every animal in their care spayed or neutered.

“One of the big issues right now is in order to get spays and neuters, we’re having to ship animals all over the place, wherever we can get an appointment. We may even send then all the way to Charleston.”

Some of the fundraisers on the agenda include a ramp supper as well as a bingo night. They’ll likely have many others in the near future.

The bingo fundraiser is scheduled for March 26, and the humane society is looking for sponsors for the event.

