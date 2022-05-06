Raleigh County Housing Authority moves into its new location on Robert C. Byrd Drive

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – An open house and a ribbon-cutting ceremony were held for the Raleigh County Housing Authority at its new location in downtown Beckley.

The organization helps in providing rental assistance to low-income families in the area. Among Raleigh County, they serve nine other counties throughout the region.

Previously located in a house just off of George Street in Beckley, the Chairman of the housing authority, Ron Hedrick feels the new office is a more ideal place that will go toward better serving the community.

“We were looking for a facility big enough to allow all of our employees to have their own office, and just a brighter, newer space,” says Hedrick. “How you serve the public is directly a result of how your work atmosphere is that you have to come to every day.”

The housing authority is now located at 2955 Robert C. Byrd Drive near Walgreens.

