Raleigh County Courthouse to receive 350 updated voting machines

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – The voting process in Raleigh County is set to become more visual and efficient.

The county commission approved the purchase of 350 new voting for the county after more than 20 proved unusable during the recent 2020 November elections. The new machines will be more updated and easier to use compared to the old ones.

“We had like 400,” said Raleigh County Commission President Dave Tolliver. “They’re so old, they failed. Of course, we didn’t use them during the final count. So, they paid us $380,000 for the other 300-something that we had left.”

The new machines are estimated to be installed in the Raleigh County Courthouse by the end of September.

Related