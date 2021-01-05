Raleigh County Commission welcomes new commissioner

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – The Raleigh County Commission welcomed a new commissioner on Tuesday morning.

Greg Duckworth was elected to the position back in June after defeating incumbent Ron Hedrick. Duckworth wants to help provide more job opportunities for young adults in Raleigh County so they will stay here instead of moving away. Duckworth said he has a lot to learn, but is excited to be apart of the commission.

“I have so much product knowledge to learn from these two, my next few months is just going to be absorbing what they can teach me and get involved in things going on around the county,” said County Commissioner Greg Duckworth. “There is so much, there’s a lot to learn, so I’m a quick study and I’m excited to jump in and start learning some things where I can help and put my two cents worth.”

Duckworth will be on the commission for the next six years.