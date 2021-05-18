Raleigh County Commission to review cases on 11 dilapidated buildings

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – The Raleigh County Property Safety Agency is forwarding the cases of 11 old, dilapidated buildings to the county commission.

The commission will review the status of the buildings and return an order with input to the owners of the buildings. If the owners do not take action, the commission decides whether or not the buildings can be torn down.

“Our purpose is to try to work with the owners on the front end to address the problem,” said Raleigh County Engineer Detlef Ulfers. “To see if they will step up and do the right thing, appeal to their good nature. Much of the time, we get good results with the owners.”

The hearing for the owners of the buildings is set for June 15.

