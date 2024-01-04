Raleigh County commission tables decision on potential data center

SHADY SPRING, WV (WOAY) – The Raleigh County Commission will no longer consider a proposed data center in Shady Spring.

According to a press release, the commission is tabling the decision indefinitely until more information becomes available. The commission was originally going to consider the matter at the commission meeting on January 9.

The proposed data center would have been built on land that was zoned for residential use. The county commission says they are continuing to work with the land owner to develop it further.

