Raleigh County Commission re-elects Dave Tolliver as president

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – The Raleigh County Commission re-elected Dave Tolliver as president of the commission.

The president of the commission’s primary duty is to run the meetings in addition to working with the other commissioners on county issues. Tolliver has been with the commission for the past six years and was honored to be re-elected president.

“I’m honored and pleased that Kay and Greg elected me again president of the Raleigh County Commission for one year,” said President of the Raleigh County Commission Dave Tolliver.

Tolliver will serve as president until next January.