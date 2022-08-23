Raleigh County Commission on Aging to host job fair on August 25

Beckley, WV (WOAY) – Raleigh County Commission on Aging will host a job fair at the Gates Supply building on August 25 from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm. The Commission on Aging is seeking caregivers, personal attendants, and CNAs to care for senior West Virginians. The Commission offers employees a $1,000 bonus, $500 COVID vaccination bonus, flexible hours, health insurance benefits, and overtime availability.

Anyone interested in applying can visit the fair at the Gates Supply building on 363 Ragland Road in Beckley or call 304-255-1397.

