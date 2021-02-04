Raleigh County Commission conditionally approves first phase of seven county trail proposal

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – The Raleigh County Commission has conditionally approved a proposal for a continuous trail through seven counties.

Raleigh County is appointing two officials to serve on the board for the Trail Authority. The county commission has only agreed to participate in Phase 1 so far.

“If Phase 2 is completed, they will charge each county per capita,” said Raleigh County Commission President Dave Tolliver. “What that is, is Phase 2, they project that [for] Raleigh County, it would cost $21,000. But we haven’t got there yet.”

Barring approval, the trail would be built by members of a 501C39 profit corporation that maintains the regional trail system.