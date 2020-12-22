Raleigh County Commission approves grant for sheriff department

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – The Raleigh County Commission approved a grant for the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department.

The grant is a Homeland Security grant in the amount of $60,000. The sheriff department can use the funds to purchase equipment, training for personnel, or anything else that relates to homeland security.

“We signed the grant, Homeland Security grant, for the sheriff department,” said County Commissioner Ron Hedrick. “It’s sixty thousand dollars that will allow them to use that funds for anything related to homeland security whether it’s equipment or of the personnel.”

The funds will be given to the sheriff department immediately.