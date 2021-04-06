Raleigh County Commission approves five new deputy vehicles for Sheriff’s Department

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – The Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department receives an upgrade in its vehicles.

The Raleigh County Commission approves the purchase of five new Sheriff’s Deputy Vehicles. The department receives five new vehicles every year to replace older ones that often sit idle at the department.

“We have 50-something deputies,” said Raleigh County Commission President Dave Tolliver. “A vehicle sits idle for many hours. If they’re investigating crimes or investigating a wreck. Those vehicles sits there in idle for hours and hours. Of course, we want these vehicles safe.”

The new vehicles are typically available for the department within 3-5 months after purchase.

Related