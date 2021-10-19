Raleigh County Commission approves DUI Grant for Sheriff’s Office

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Raleigh County is doing its part to protect citizens from impaired drivers.

The county commission approved a DUI grant for the Sheriff’s Department for a total of $5,000. The money helps pay deputies overtime to patrol the county at night for impaired drivers.

“It’s not always the typical person swerving all over the roadway, almost hitting other cars, causing a wreck,” said Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office Highway Safety Liaison Lieutenant Jason Redden. “It can be little things. So, that give us that money and that opportunity to focus just on that. They’re not there to answer 911 calls. They go out and they look for people. They pull them over, they make contact, they interact.”

The grant money kicks in this weekend and deputies will be out patrolling immediately.

Related