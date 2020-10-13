Raleigh County Commission approves donation to Commission on Aging

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – The Raleigh County Commission also approved a donation to the Raleigh County Commission on Aging during its special session.

This center distributes food to senior citizens in the area. The donation to the Commission on Aging is for $12,500.

“The main things is they’ll be able to restock some of their supplies and make sure they’re still able to provide to the local citizens that they have annually provided to,” said Raleigh County Commissioner Ron Hedrick. “Just basically continue to do their work in the county.”

The Commission on Aging focuses on providing services, employment, leadership and a voice in the community for senior citizens.