Raleigh County Commission approves donation request to Veterans Museum

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – The Raleigh County Commission has granted a request from the county’s Veterans Museum for a donation.

The donation is for an amount of $10,000. The museum is run on a volunteer basis.

“The museum has to operate, pay its bills, water, sewer, taxes, all of that stuff, off of either tourists that come and pay the fee to see the museum, or fundraising,” said Raleigh County Commissioner Ron Hedrick. “With the COVID, both of those have been impacted badly.”

The Raleigh County Veterans Museum reopened in early June after a lengthy shutdown to due COVID.