Raleigh County Commission approves Chamber of Commerce plan to place street lights on U.S. Highway 19

GLEN MORGAN, WV (WOAY) – The Raleigh County Commission has approved the Beckley-Raleigh Chamber of Commerce’s initiative to place street lights at a Raleigh County location.

The lights will be placed on US Highway 19 in Glen Morgan. This approval is part of the Chamber’s “Gateway Project” to enhance the outer appearance of the county.

“What they’re hoping to do is improve on certain areas of the county,” said Mercer County Commissioner Ron Hedrick. “To brighten it up, put some signage and some flags and things. When a visitor comes to the county and they’re headed to one of our attractions, they’re greeted by this gateway area. They’ll either light it up or give them a sign and show them that they’re on the right way.”

The commission is excited to team up with the chamber in order to improve the attraction of the county.