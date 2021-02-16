Raleigh County Commission approves application for broadband expansion in Bragg, Pluto

BRAGG, WV (WOAY) – The Raleigh County Commission has approved an application for a grant that would extend broadband out to the Bragg and Pluto communities.

The state is in the process of acquiring several million dollars to expand broadband throughout West Virginia. In addition to Bragg and Pluto, the Raleigh County commission is focused on one other area for expansion.

“There’s one other area that we’ve got to work on,” said Raleigh County Commission President Dave Tolliver. “It’s down Route 3. We’re in the process now of trying to negotiate to get a tower which will cover Boone and Raleigh County.”

Region 1 has designated Bragg and Pluto as essential areas for broadband expansion.