Raleigh County Commission announces decision on Halloween

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – The city of Beckley decided last month to cancel multiple Halloween events for this year.

The Raleigh County Commission decided today to hold an unofficial celebration of Halloween from 5-7 pm on October 31st. It will be up to parents in the county if their children will participate in trick-or-treating.

“If the parents elect to do so, they can take their kids out and trick-or-treat out in the county,” said Raleigh County Commission President Dave Tolliver. “It’s strictly up to the parents to make that decision and not us. But we will observe Halloween from 5 until 7 on October 31st.”

Raleigh County has no planned Halloween events outside of the option to trick-or-treat at this time.