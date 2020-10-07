Raleigh County Commission administers grant for broadband extension at Beckley Raleigh County Memorial Airport

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – The state of West Virginia approved a fiber grant for the Beckley Raleigh County Memorial Airport this week.

The grant was administered through the Raleigh County Commission, and is supported by multiple other groups. Its purpose is to extend broadband access to the new site development area at the Raleigh County Airport industrial park.

“The side of the park that we’re working on for some site development, the west side of the park, we’re developing 105 acres of property, and we want to make sure that we have all five utilities there, so that they will be site ready for companies looking to locate,” said New River Gorge Regional Development Authority Deputy Director Jina Belcher. “So this is just one component of a very large, approximately $10 million, project.”

The east side of the industrial park is fully developed, so it’s important for the available land on the west side of the park to have adequate broadband access.