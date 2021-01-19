Raleigh County Clerk’s office will stay closed until Monday due to multiple COVID-19 cases

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – On Monday morning, multiple employees at the Raleigh County Clerk’s Office were confirmed positive for COVID-19.

As a result, the clerk’s office on the first floor of the courthouse will be closed until next Monday. County officials have already brought in crews to deep clean and sanitize the area surrounding the clerk’s office.

“We’ve already had crews in there sanitizing,” said Raleigh County Commission President Dave Tolliver. “Door knobs, telephones. All of the desks and everything. We recently just purchased 20-something new sprayers for each department. And they will be dispersed today to each department.”

Tolliver added that there are currently six positive COVID cases in the county clerk’s office, pending further testing.