Raleigh County Board of Zoning Appeals approves solar farm

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – The Raleigh County Board of Zoning Appeals approved a conditional use permit for a new solar farm.

The solar farm will be constructed in the Grand View area of Raleigh County and be operated by Raleigh Solar. The solar farm will be used in addition to other sources of electricity such as fossil fuels, but the solar farm will be able to provide enough energy to power 16,000 homes. The solar farm will also add to Raleigh County’s economy.

“This will bring in an incremental two million dollars in tax revenue for Raleigh County, an extra three and a half million dollars to the state of West Virginia via the business and occupancy tax, and it will create 150-200 construction jobs,” said Project Principal Jay Schoenberger. “They will be paying millions of dollars in wages, not to mention during construction there will be a lot of increased traffic at hotels, restaurants, and gas stations.”

The next steps for the project for Raleigh Solar to submit their storm water application, finalize the design of the site, and then start construction.