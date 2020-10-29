Raleigh County Board of Education confirms blended learning through December 4th

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – The Raleigh County Board of Education announced yesterday that the county will continue with its blended learning model through December 4th.

Raleigh has been following this model since this semester began on September 7th. Students who have opted for in-person learning throughout the county will remain in the classroom two days each week, and remote the other three days.

“The board, on Tuesday night, made a motion to extend blended learning through December 4th,” said Raleigh County Superintendent David Price. “We’ve been doing it in blocks of time here, so that we can monitor the circumstances and situations to adjust to whatever phase we need to be in.”

Raleigh County moved into the gold on the color coding system this morning.