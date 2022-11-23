Raleigh County authorities launch homicide investigation following shooting in Beckley

Beckley, WV (WOAY) – Authorities are investigating a homicide in Raleigh County following reports of a shooting in Beckley that occurred early this morning.

Raleigh County law enforcement received a call at approximately 3:45 AM reporting a shooting on the 100 block of Truman Avenue.

Upon arrival, authorities discovered a male suffering from a single gunshot wound.

Emergency medical services responded and attempted life-saving measures. However, medical pronounced the victim dead at the time of his arrival at Raleigh General Hospital.

The Beckley Police Department Detective Bureau is currently investigating this incident as a homicide.

The victim’s identity is being withheld at this time pending notification of family members. Further information will be released as it becomes available.

