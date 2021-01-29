Raleigh County adds Thursdays to vaccination clinic

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – On Friday, around 600 Raleigh County residents ages 65 and older who did not already receive their first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine got another chance to get vaccinated.

“This is our plan, we are going to keep this going every Thursday and Friday. This week, Beckley ARH is kind of taking the lead on the vaccination clinic. We got great partners in this event. We got the Raleigh County Health Department, 911 Center, Jan Care Ambulance all coming together, and this today is poetry in motion,” ARH CEO Rocco Massey said.

The Raleigh County vaccination clinic will be held Thursdays and Fridays.

“Not any one of those groups could pull this off, we have to come together. This is the way we do it in Southern West Virginia, this is the way we do it in Raleigh County, this is the way we do it Beckley, we work together in a partnership,” Massey said.

Healthcare workers are hopeful that adding another day will overall help the vaccination process.

“We had a huge turnout, we filled our spots in 3 and half hours. We opened our phone lines in the morning and within 3 and half hours we booked 575 people to come and get the vaccine today,” Pharmacy Director Leann Umberger said.

Healthcare workers estimate that the state will be completely vaccinated by August or September.