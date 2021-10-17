Raleigh County 4H hosts first-ever Fall Festival

DANIELS, WV (WOAY) – Halloween crafts, spooky carnival-style games, and plenty of festive treats were had at the first-ever Raleigh County 4H Fall Festival at the 4H Camp. And partnering with another local organization, the camp encourages people to bring their gently-used Halloween costumes along to be put in a vault.

“The Halloween costume part is our partnership with Raleigh County Parks and Recreation and they have a costume vault and so to support them we offered that with every costume people bring in to be put in the vault they will get their name in a drawing and we will draw those out at the end,” says Barbie Little, WVU 4H Extension Agent.

The Park and Recreation’s costume vault works with Toys for Tots, and the costumes will be donated to less fortunate children this Halloween. But this Fall Festival is also just an event bringing 4H members, their families, and the community back together.

“It’s a coming-out-of-the-pandemic kind of thing and trying to have things for our families and our youth to be able to do in a safe space,” she says. “We’ve had a lot of fun putting it together and I think at least families of the 4H members will be here so we’ll have a good turnout.”

From scarecrow-making, trading game tokens in for prizes, to all of the popcorn, cinnamon rolls, and candy kids can eat, a good time is being had at the first-ever Fall Festival. And WVU 4H Extension Agent, Barbie Little, says it’s a way to let people know that 4H is back to hosting more activities and programs they offer within the community.

“4H is all about community and bringing people together and so, since the pandemic and not being able to be active with our 4H clubs, this gives that opportunity to remind people that we’re here and this program that’s about positive youth development is open to them,” says Little.

For youth in the community who may be interested in getting involved in the 4H clubs or want to learn more about the organization, you can contact Barbie Little at (304)255-9321 or by sending her an email at Barbara.Little@mail.wvu.edu.

