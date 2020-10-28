Raleigh Co. Prevention Coalition and Beckley Pride team up with local businesses for blessing box drive

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – The Raleigh County Prevention Coalition and Beckley Pride have partnered up with local businesses for a blessing box essentials drive from now until November 16.

By the end of the year, the goal is to put 12 blessing boxes like the one Third Avenue in Beckley all over Raleigh County for anyone to take any supplies or food that they need.

In order to stock these, the organizations are collecting items like nonperishable foods, masks, gloves, body wash, feminine hygiene products, toothpaste and more.

“We have received zero Hot Hands,” Beckley Pride President Christina Baisden said. “You know, the things that keep people warm. We need those. We have not received any Chapstick, so those two main things are our biggest ones. That and socks, those are our top three right now.”

Raleigh County Prevention Coalition Treasurer Danielle Stewart says what they need is other organizations to sponsor the other boxes they hope to install.

Until, they are collecting the items they need, and Stewart says the need in the community is huge.

“All of our boxes are having to be stocked at least every three days, and I think that speaks for itself about what the need is in this community,” she said.

Here is a full list of where you can drop off items for the blessing boxes:

Tickety Boo Mercantile in Beckley on Neville Street

The Brain Training Center in Beckley on Main Street in the United Bank building

The Raleigh County Public Library in Beckley on N Kanawha Street

The Pottery Place in Beckley in the Galleria Plaza

Workforce WV in Beckley on New River Drive

Family Coin Laundry in Beckley on Robert C. Byrd Drive

Good Life Consignments in Crab Orchard on Robert C. Byrd Drive