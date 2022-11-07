Putin linked businessman admits to U.S election meddling

Moscow, Russia (WOAY) – Kremlin-connected businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin admits he interfered in U.S. elections and has no plans to stop.

Prigozhin known as “Putin’s chef” because of his catering company, confirms for the first time the accusations he denied for years.

In a Russian social media posting, Prigozhin stated: “We have interfered, are interfering, and will continue to interfere. Carefully, precisely, surgically, and in our own way.”

The remarks came in anticipation of the U.S. midterm elections in response to a request for comment.

Authorities charged Prigozhin and other Russians in 2018 for operating a covert social media campaign to divide American public opinion ahead of the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

