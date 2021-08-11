Public hearings set for West Virginia Suddenlink customers

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Three public comment hearings are scheduled for West Virginia customers of internet and cable company Suddenlink Communications, the Public Service Commission said.

The commission is investigating customer service complaints about Suddenlink. The hearings will be at 5 p.m. Aug. 23 in Beckley and 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. Aug. 24 in Charleston.

Anyone who prefers not to participate in a public hearing may send a letter to the commission at 201 Brooks St., Charleston, WV 25301. Comments may also be submitted on the commission’s website.

People attending the hearings will be required to wear a mask, the agency said.

Documents filed in this case and other information are available at the commission website by referencing Case No. 21-0515-CTV-SC-GI.

