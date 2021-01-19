Principals share new instruction plan for spring semester

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – After nearly a month, students were finally allowed back into schools under the blended model. Both teachers and students were excited to be back in school and principles say the transition back went smoothly.

“It’s been great, it feels like the first day of school again,” said Midland Trail High School Principal Richard Petitt. “It’s exciting to be able see everyone and get back into the grove of traditional school, that’s what we are looking forward to.”

“I think they were very excited to see one another it’s been almost a month since they’ve been in school,” said Oak Hill High School Principal Katie Hayes. “We were certainly very excited to welcome them this morning.”

With students in the blended model the schools are making adjustments to the way instruction is delivered. The schools will end forty-five minutes early to provide additional time for teachers to meet with students and provide tutoring.

“What we’ve done is put in place a system with the help of our board of education whose given us some extra time at the end of the day,” Hayes said. “We will have virtual tutoring everyday from two to three in every subject area starting next week. We are getting all of our schedules done, parents and students will be given information in how to login. What we don’t want is for any student to fail.”

Also during this extra time schools will be reaching out to students who failed a class last semester and explain to them exactly what they need to do to recover their work and pass the class. Additionally, the high schools will be following the DHHR map which will determine if high schools are remote. The principals say it’s not easy, but they are a custom to it.

“What we’ve learned through this whole process is to just be ready for change,” said Petitt. “As often as these things may change and different things that we have come our way, we have to embrace that change and adapt it to what’s going to be best for our kids and our school.”

Principal Hayes reminds students that their remote learning days are not days off and they need to login to schoology to get their assignments.