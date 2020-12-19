Princeton’s Josiah Honaker officially signs with Morgan State

PRINCETON, WV (WOAY) – On Friday afternoon, Josiah Honaker made his signing to Morgan State official in a ceremony at the high school. Honaker has been committed to the school since this off-season.

Honaker, a receiver and defensive back for the Tigers, recorded 794 receiving yards as a senior. He expects to primarily play defense at the next level, but did not rule out some offense or special teams.

He will become the only West Virginia native on Bears’ roster. He said a connection in Maryland helped put him in touch with the Baltimore program, led by head coach and 10-year NFL veteran Tyrone Wheatley.

Princeton head coach Chris Pedigo expects more of his senior playmakers to sign with college programs soon. According to their Twitter accounts, both receiver Ethan Parsons and running back Amir Powell have received offers.