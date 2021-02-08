Princeton Senior High School claims victory at Regional Science Bowl

MORGANTOWN, WV (WOAY)-Mercer County’s Princeton Senior High School and Suncrest Middle School of Monongalia County claimed victory at the 30th annual West Virginia Regional Science Bowl, held Feb. 5-6, 2021, in a virtual setting.

Twenty-two teams from high schools and 11 teams from middle schools throughout the state participated in the competition, sponsored by the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) National Energy Technology Laboratory (NETL).

The winners of the 2021 WVSB competition earned an expense-paid trip to Washington, D.C., where they will represent West Virginia in DOE’s National Science Bowl scheduled for April 29-May 3 which will also be in a virtual format.

The West Virginia Science Bowl tested students’ knowledge of math and science topics. Middle school teams competed Friday, followed by high school students on Saturday. With the shift to a virtual setting, this year’s Science Bowl followed a slightly altered format; teams competed individually instead of head-to-head with the highest scoring teams moving up. The final winning teams in the two events will compete in the National Science Bowl.

Coming in at second, third and fourth place were Morgantown High School teams 1 and 2, of Monongalia County, and Williamstown High School, of Wood County, respectively. In the middle school division, second, third and fourth place were awarded to Triadelphia Middle School Team 1, of Ohio County, Williamstown Middle School, of Wood County, and Triadelphia Middle School Team 2 respectively.

The high schools competing in the regional competition were Elkins High School (2 teams), George Washington High School (2 teams), Martinsburg High School, Morgantown High School (4 teams), Oak Hill High (2 teams), Parkersburg High School (2 teams), Pikeview High School, Princeton Senior High School (2 teams), Ripley High School (2 teams), River View High School, Wheeling Park High School (2 teams) and Williamstown Middle/High School.

The middle schools competing in the regional competition were Jackson Middle School, Pendleton County Middle/High School (2 teams), Ripley Middle School (2 teams), St. Francis Central Catholic School, Suncrest Middle School (2 teams), Triadelphia Middle School (2 teams) and Williamstown Middle/High School.

