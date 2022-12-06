Princeton authorities seeking public assistance in searching for missing girl

Princeton, WV (WOAY) – The Princeton Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in locating a 14-year-old juvenile.

Kierra Jackson was last seen at her Princeton residence on December 3rd, 2022.

Family and friends last saw her wearing white sweatpants, a black hoodie with pink UA letters, and black Crocs.

Her family and friends are concerned for her well-being.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts can contact the Princeton Police Department at 304-487-5000.

