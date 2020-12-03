Prevent a fire when using a space heater at home

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – As temperatures dip lower and lower with winter approaching, you may be tempted to pull out your space heater.

Homes are more at risk of catching fire during the winter months as families take measures to stay warm. Firefighters say the best way to protect your home is by keeping your space heater out in the open when it’s on and making sure there are no electrical problems.

“A flashover in a house can occur in three minutes or less nowadays,” said Beckley firefighter Aaron Halstead. “Stuff takes a little bit more time to ignite, but once it ignites, it burns hot and fast.”

Halstead says you should keep space heaters at least three feet away from other items in the area.