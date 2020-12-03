Prevent a fire when using a space heater at home

By
Kassie Simmons
-
home-heating-fire-prevention

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – As temperatures dip lower and lower with winter approaching, you may be tempted to pull out your space heater.

Homes are more at risk of catching fire during the winter months as families take measures to stay warm. Firefighters say the best way to protect your home is by keeping your space heater out in the open when it’s on and making sure there are no electrical problems.

“A flashover in a house can occur in three minutes or less nowadays,” said Beckley firefighter Aaron Halstead. “Stuff takes a little bit more time to ignite, but once it ignites, it burns hot and fast.”

Halstead says you should keep space heaters at least three feet away from other items in the area.

Kassie Simmons
Kassie Simmons
Kassie Simmons joined the team in January 2019 as a weekend journalist. She graduated from Virginia Tech in just two and a half years with a BA in multimedia journalism. During her short time at Virginia Tech, she served as the editor for the university’s chapter of The Tab. Kassie was named the top reporter for The Tab at Virginia Tech on multiple occasions and made the list for the top 30 reporters for The Tab in the U.S. She also studied theater performance and minored in creative writing. Before coming to WOAY, Kassie interned at WSLS in Roanoke and the Tidewater Review in her hometown of West Point, Va. She has loved following breaking news since her childhood and has a passion for delivering the stories people care most about. Kassie is excited to be working in Southern West Virginia and looks forward to all the adventures ahead of her. You can follow her on Twitter at @KassieLSimmons and like her page on Facebook. If you have a story you think she should check out, send her an email at ksimmons@woay.com.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR