Powerball prize reaches 3rd largest in U.S. history at $1.5 billion

Oak Hill, WV (WOAY) – The highly coveted golden ticket is still up for grabs since no one won last night’s $1.2 billion jackpot. Saturday’s drawing has increased to $1.5 billion, the third-largest lottery prize in U.S. history.

The numbers were drawn Wednesday night were: 2, 11, 22, 35, 60, and the red Powerball 23. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 and 292.2 million.

West Virginians can purchase tickets for Monday’s drawing at any West Virginia Lottery retailer for $2 apiece or $3 with the Power Play option to increase non-jackpot prizes.

Anyone wanting to play must purchase tickets by 9:59 p.m. Saturday.

