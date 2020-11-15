Power lines cause small brush fire

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – Dispatchers say power lines are behind a small brush fire earlier today.
Around 11:30 a.m., dispatchers sent Coal City and Sophia City fire departments to a brush fire on Epperly Road. The Department of Forestry also responded. There were no injuries as a result of the blaze.
