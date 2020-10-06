Positive COVID-19 case confirmed at Wyoming East High School, school to close

WYOMING COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – Wyoming East High School has a confirmed case of COVID-19.

In a release by Wyoming County Board of Education, one positive case of COVID-19 has been confirmed at Wyoming East High School.  After conducting the initial contact tracing and investigations, it has been determined to close the high school.

A reopening date will be announced soon.

