POP UP COVID-19 TESTING SITES TODAY

West Virginians 12 years and older are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. To learn more about the vaccine, or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

Free pop-up COVID-19 testing is available today in Fayette, Greenbrier, Monroe Counties.

Fayette County: NOW until 2:00PM, Fayette County Health Department, 5485 Maple Lane, Fayetteville, WV

Greenbrier County: NOW until 3:00PM, State Fair of WV Campground, 891 Maplewood Avenue, Lewisburg, WV

Monroe County: NOW until 2:00 PM, Appalachian Christian Center, 2812 Seneca Trail South, Peterstown, WV

