Police: Second teen charged in deaths of 4 in southern WV

ELKVIEW, W.Va. (AP) — Police have charged a second juvenile in the deaths of four people whose bodies were found this week at a home in southern West Virginia.

A 17-year-old girl was arrested Wednesday and charged with four counts of murder, Kanawha County Sheriff Mike Rutherford told news outlets. A 16-year-old boy is also charged in the deaths.

Rutherford said the teens know one another, but he declined to comment further citing the ages of the suspects.

A family member discovered three bodies Sunday after going to the home in Elkview, Rutherford said. Deputies who responded to the scene found a fourth victim in the home.