Plateau Medical Center opens new inpatient substance use medical withdrawal service

OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – Plateau Medical Center will open an inpatient substance use medical withdrawal stabilization service to assist patients entering recovery in Fayette County and the surrounding areas. Plateau Medical Center medical staff manages the patient symptoms during the peak withdrawal process. The BreakThru service is voluntary, private & confidential.

“Plateau is excited to expand our services once again and partner with TriTanium to offer our new BreakThru service line to combat the addiction problem that has plagued our region. While these stories are heartbreaking, we’re committed to finding solutions to the problem and create future success stories through recovery. We’re honored to be the hospital to meet these needs of southern West Virginia.” Josh Wedge, Chief Executive Officer, Plateau Medical Center.

Individuals with substance use disorder face a much greater risk to their physical health throughout the COVID-19 pandemic due to the virus’s attack of the lungs. The National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA) report that those “who use opioids at high doses medically or who have [opioid use disorder] face separate challenges to their respiratory health”. In fact, the Overdose Detection Mapping Application Program (ODMAP) has reported a 30 percent spike in overdoses during the post stay-at-home order time period.

BreakThru patients often suffer from a range of symptoms – from anxiety and pain, to more serious and life-threatening conditions – and BreakThru treats these symptoms and any co-morbidities throughout the withdrawal period. This helps ensure safe and effective medical results which position the patient for successful outpatient recovery.

Working with community providers, BreakThru establishes a personalized, aftercare discharge plan for each patient who is then followed for one year to determine recovery outcomes and offer continued assistance.

Contact the BreakThru service today at 304-860-8183. If you are in crisis, call 911 or go to the ER. You can also visit the service’s Facebook page for more information.

BreakThru is strategically aligned with the U.S. Surgeon General’s approach to combatting the addiction epidemic per the December 2016 first-ever U.S. Surgeon General’s Report on Alcohol, Drugs, and Health Facing Addiction in America.

BreakThru is a service of TriTanium Solutions, which is a contracted provider to Plateau Medical Center. “We create a confidential and comfortable option for people who want to break the cycle of substance abuse,” said Laura Outlaw, Chief Operating Officer, TriTanium Solutions. “Our care model is based on medical evidence and has been shown to be highly effective in helping people manage a safe and comfortable withdrawal, the first step of the recovery process.”