Pioneer Community Bank awarded “Battle of the Banks” trophy for Toys for Tots donations

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – One local bank rises above all others to raise money for a good cause.

Pioneer Community Bank on Beckley was awarded the “Battle of the Banks” trophy for raising the most money to donate to Toys for Tots this past Christmas. The bank raised approximately $2,800 to bring local children Christmas cheer.

“It’s in our name, ‘Pioneer Community Bank,'” said Pioneer Community Bank Assistant Vice President Jason Shuff. “That’s our goal. That’s why we opened the Beckley location was to give back to the community and to stay involved and to be proactive in the community here in Beckley and Raleigh County. You help so many children in the area who may not have any other type of Christmas. Imagine waking up on Christmas morning with no presents. You can change this whole kid’s year, make it better.”

This is the first time in the history of the “Battle of the Banks” that Pioneer Community Bank raised the most money.

