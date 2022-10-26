Pine sol recalls scented multi-surface and all-purpose cleaners due to potential bacteria exposure

Oakland, CA (WOAY) – Pine-Sol has recalled roughly 37 million scented multi-surface and all-purpose cleaners potentially containing bacteria that could cause serious illness in people with compromised immune systems.

The recall doesn’t include the original pine-scented Pine-Sol, which is its only product registered as a disinfectant.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) says the recalled cleaners may contain bacteria found widely in soil and water.

The recall affects “Pine-Sol Scented Multi-Surface Cleaners in “Lavender Clean,” “Sparkling Wave,” and “Lemon Fresh” scents; “CloroxPro Pine-Sol All Purpose Cleaners” in “Lavender Clean,” “Sparkling Wave,” “Lemon Fresh” and “Orange Energy” scents; and “Clorox Professional Pine-Sol Lemon Fresh” cleaners.

Customers can identify the affected products by looking for date codes printed on the bottles.

Customers with products with date codes including the label “A4” followed by a five-digit number less than 22249 should dispose of the product in its container with household trash and contact.

Pine-Sol for a full refund of the purchase price, with a receipt, or of the manufacturer’s suggested retail price, without a receipt, according to the CPSC.

The commission says people with healthy immune systems are usually not impacted by the bacteria.

