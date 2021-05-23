Pickleball tournament held as part of the Rhododendron Festival

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Pickleball– a cross between tennis, badminton, and ping pong– is a new sport that’s becoming quite popular. And a co-ed doubles pickleball tournament was held at New River Park in Beckley as part of the Rhododendron Festival activities.

“This summer after Memorial Day we hope to be able to teach and show people how to play the game so they’ll be out here playing just like these people,” says Dave Barksdale, athletic director for the event.

If you would like to try it out, the courts at New River Park are open Mondays through Fridays from 5 p.m. until dusk, and on Sundays 3 p.m. until dusk.