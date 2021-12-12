Pickleball growing in popularity across the region

DANIELS, WV (WOAY) – People are coming out to the Resort at Glade Springs for the third pickleball tournament of the year.

What is now being called the fastest growing sport in the world, the pickleball teams at the resort were pumped to be facing off with one another again at the tennis courts for more of the popular sport.

“More and more people are fascinated and interested in pickleball, and the warning I give anybody who is coming out for the first time is, you will get addicted to this sport,” says Jay Wilson, the tournament director.

And the pickleball teams at the resort plan to hold more tournaments there in the coming new year ahead, along with gearing up for a major tournament in Charleston in May.

If you are interested in getting involved in the sport, you can contact Jay Wilson or Ashley Long at the resort.

Related