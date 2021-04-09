Pfizer asks regulators to give vaccine to kids as young as 12

UNITED STATES (WOAY) – Pfizer, the first vaccine maker to become authorized in the U.S., on Friday asked federal regulators to authorize its vaccine for kids as young as 12.

According to ABC News, the company insists recent clinical trials showed it’s both safe and effective.

Vaccinating teens is considered a critical step in curbing community spread. Right now, Pfizer is the only vaccine authorized for teens 16- and 17-years-old with Moderna and Johnson & Johnson still studying the impact on teens.

In kids as young as 12, Pfizer reported similar side effects to older teens and young adults, as well as “100 percent efficacy and robust antibody response after vaccination with the COVID-19 Vaccine.”

The next step is a review of Pfizer’s data by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Related